Greater Vernon Water: Water Quality Advisory ended

Greater Vernon Water (GVW), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises the customers who were out of water during the emergency water service shut off during June 30/July 1 that the precautionary Water Quality Advisory is rescinded as of Friday, July 3. See maps of the affected areas on the Regional District of North Okanagan website.

Bacterial testing results and disinfection (chlorine) levels are satisfactory in the distribution system and the GVW Water Quality Advisory is rescinded.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.