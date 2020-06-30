Greater Vernon Water – Water Service Interruption

A major water main serving Greater Vernon Water (GVW) customers is under emergency repair. A limited number of customers will be out of water during the repair time and notification signs will be posted in that area – Buchanan Road between Ricardo Road and Murphy Road. The estimated time to complete the repair is Tuesday evening.

Due to the size of the main, GVW customers in Vernon are being asked to voluntarily minimize water use. This includes customers in most of Vernon and in particular high flow agricultural customers in the BX area and the east side of Swan Lake. To avoid a LOSS OF SUPPLY please DO NOT IRRIGATE for one day, June 30, to help the system remain pressurized.

By taking this action you will be helping protect your water system and will avoid a longer period of restriction, including the potential need to shut off agricultural services.

GVW customers in the Goose Lake Non-Potable Service Area as well as those east of Murphy Road in Coldstream are not affected and may continue to use water normally.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.