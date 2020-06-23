GVMA Expands its Summer Programming

As the summer weather rolls in, the GVMA begins its popular downtown mural tours.

“We know that local people are looking for interesting things to do in their own community,” says Steve Fleck, GVMA Executive Director. “And these tours are a great way to have fun and learn interesting stories about the people and places that impacted the region.”

The murals detail history and characters that portray culture, scenery, and folklore that made Vernon what it is today. The volunteer guides, Larry Lundgren and Greg Poirier, weave stories depicted in the murals with historical references to businesses, architecture, and other interesting tales. Together, these two have a ton of fascinating anecdotes and colourful stories that are not known to most local people. There are lots of opportunities to ask questions and find out more about our own past.

This summer season, the GVMA is expanding its downtown tours into different themes with their own locations and stories. As Larry Lundgren explains, “This way people can join more than one tour and see and hear something new and interesting each time.”

The first tour begins this Friday, June 25, at 9:00 AM in front of the museum. Greg and Larry will be there. Those participating will be asked to consider a $5.00 donation. Tours will continue throughout the summer on Tuesdays at 6:00 PM and Fridays at 9:00 AM.