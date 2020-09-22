Have You Seen 27-year old Roy Albert Andrew?
Press release from Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP on September 22, 2020 at 7:27AM:
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man believed to be in the North Okanagan and Kelowna area.
Roy Albert ANDREW is wanted by police for multiple offences, including:
Assault;
Uttering threats against a person and property;
Breach of undertaking;
Fail to comply with undertaking and;
Mischief
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have attempted multiple times to locate ANDREW without success and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.
Roy Albert ANDREW is described as a;
- Caucasian male
- Height: 5’11 (180 cm)
- Weight: 198lbs (90 kg)
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
Roy ANDREW is considered violent. Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend this individual.
If you have information about Roy Albert ANDREW, or where he might be, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.