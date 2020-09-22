Have You Seen 27-year old Roy Albert Andrew?

Press release from Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP on September 22, 2020 at 7:27AM:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man believed to be in the North Okanagan and Kelowna area.

Roy Albert ANDREW is wanted by police for multiple offences, including:

Assault;

Uttering threats against a person and property;

Breach of undertaking;

Fail to comply with undertaking and;

Mischief

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have attempted multiple times to locate ANDREW without success and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.