Help shape Vernon’s Climate Action Plan: online survey now open

The City of Vernon is encouraging residents to join the conversation again on the development of a Climate Action Plan. A public survey has been launched at Engage Vernon.

In March, the City cancelled all in-person public engagement events due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the quickly evolving public health orders that were being put in place to slow and contain the spread of the virus. The event cancellations impacted a variety of projects, including a series of community gatherings that were planned to collect input on the Climate Action Plan.

However, work on the plan has continued behind the scenes where possible to prepare the draft document for Council’s consideration. In June, Council reviewed interim priorities to consider in the 2021 budgeting process.

Now, the city is now ready to restart the conversation with the community in a different way. The online survey is an opportunity for you to provide input on high level priorities, tell the city what is important to you, and where you could use help implementing actions towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The survey is available at Engage Vernon and will be open until July 24.