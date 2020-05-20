House fire in Vernon Tuesday night

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to a structure fire in a residential area Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters received multiple calls with reports that flames could be seen coming from the roof of a single-storey house in the 4100 block of 20th Street.

A total of three apparatus and 10 firefighters attended the scene. Upon arrival, they found a fire had started on the back deck of a home and extended to the roof. A tenant was spraying water on the fire from a garden hose. Firefighters quickly pulled a line and knocked the fire down, minimizing damage to the structure and stopping it from spreading into the roof.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” said Deputy Chief Dwight Seymour. “The good news here is that because of the fast and diligent work of the tenant and our firefighters, the majority of damage was contained to the exterior of the house and the back deck. There is some smoke damage inside the home, but the tenants will be able to get back inside this evening.”

One person was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. RCMP were also on scene.