Indoor walkers welcomed back to Kal Tire Place next week

Recreation Services is excited to welcome indoor walkers back to Kal Tire Place starting Monday, November 16, 2020.

“Now that the weather has started to get colder and we’re seeing more snow and rain in the forecast, we know a lot of our community members are eager to get back to their indoor walking routine,” said Leah Walker, Manager, Customer Service with Recreation Services. “Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, we are limited by the number of people who can be on site at any one time, so just like our other recreation programs and activities, participants will need to pre-register for their walking times.”

Registration will open 48 hours in advance of each walking time and will remain open until that time slot is fully booked. Registration can be done online or by phone at 250-545-6035.

Walk times will be limited to one hour, and between sessions there will be a 30-minute facility closure so staff can conduct the necessary cleaning of the upper concourse and washrooms.

Walk times will be available Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Recreation Services asks that all walkers arrive no more than 5 minutes before, and no later than 5 minutes after, their designated start time. The facility doors will only be unlocked during this 10-minute window, as a staff member will be welcoming participants and conducting a health questionnaire upon arrival.

Access for walkers will be the south entrance door of Kal Tire Place, facing 43rd Avenue, along the brick wall. Chairs will be available inside for participants to place their belongings and change their footwear, if needed.

Please remember to maintain physical distancing when using the walking facilities and follow all provincial health recommendations and protocols related to COVID-19.