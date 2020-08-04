On August 1, 2020 at 12:46 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot situated in the 3300-block of 24 Avenue.

First responders attended the scene where they located a deceased man inside the Ford Freestar minivan.

Criminality is not suspected in the 39-year-old West Kelowna man’s sudden death and the BC Coroners Service has been notified, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating, it is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to unexpected death.

Neither the RCMP nor the BC Coroners Service has any additional information for release on this matter.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.