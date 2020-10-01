The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the owner of a mobility walker turned in by a member of the public. On September 28th, 2020, a green, Evolution brand seniors walker was found in the area of 33rd Avenue and 34th Street.



The walker is in good condition and police would like to re-unite it with the owner who will be able to identify some unique details.



If you believe it to be yours, or are aware of whom it belongs to, contact the Vernon RCMP detachment at (250) 545-7171 and reference file number 2020-17665.