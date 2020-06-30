Junior Pickleball Academy introduces young people to the popular sport

The Vernon Pickleball Association (V.P.A.) is pleased to announce a new summer Junior Pickleball Academy to introduce young people to the ever-growing popular sport of Pickleball.

The V.P.A. is extremely fortunate to be working with IPTPA certified instructors, Rebecca (Beck) Hackman and Mike (Botts) Botterill, to develop this new youth program. Their aim is to establish Pickleball for youth in the Okanagan while focusing on the three ‘F’s of Pickleball: Fun, Friendship and Fitness.

The program is 4 weeks long with 1.5 hour lessons taking place once/week at the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex in Vernon. Each session can accommodate 8 students – 4 per instructor. Each session will be divided into age categories depending on sign up and cost for the 4 weeks of lessons is $63, tax included. Register by emailing: vernonpickleball@gmail.com .

The first Junior Academy date starts this coming Saturday July 4th from 12:30 – 2 and runs to July 25 th . Deadline for registration is Friday July 3 rd .