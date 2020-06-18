Kal Rotary announces donations from funds raised at Dream Auction

The Kalamalka Rotary Club dedicates a portion of funds raised each year to international projects and this year has announced more than $42,000 CAD toward four projects in Africa, Haiti and Mexico. The funds were raised through the generous support of donors and patrons at the 2019 Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction, the clubs premier annual fund raising event. Matching Rotary District funds will bring the total to almost $55,000 CAD.

$10,000 USD have been contributed to the Tis Abay primary school in the Amhara region of Ethiopia to expand from grades one through four to grades one through eight, and bring total attendance to 1200 students. The Kal Rotary donation is part of a larger project and will be matched from Rotary District funds for a total donation of $20,000 USD.

The Olive Branch for Children Foundation received $5,000 CAD for its’ Tanzanian gas top stoves project to replace wood burning stoves and free up people, almost exclusively girls, from spending hours a day foraging for firewood. The donation will allow the organization to establish a distribution centre in Mbeya, Tanzania, and create employment in a self-sufficient small business in the area.

50 additional biosand water filters will be purchased with the $14,537 CAD donation to the Clean Water for Haiti Foundation to supply remote households with long-term access to safe drinking water. The funds will also enable the Foundation to purchase four new motorcycles, essential for sending out workers on unmaintained back country roads to conduct the required one month, three month, one year and five year instructions and maintenance on the thousands of filters already in widespread use in often remote Haitian communities.

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Costalegre, Mexico, Kalamalka Rotary donated $10,000 CAD to the Costalegre Kinder School Project to construct a kitchen and mess hall eating area in the school for 200 students. At present, parents must prepare meals at home, transport them to the school, and then collect the dishes and utensils to wash for the next day. Costalegre is situated in the west coast Mexican state of Jalisco.

“As part of Rotary International, our club is fortunate to be able to participate in these humanitarian projects,” said Kal Rotary President, Carmen Larsen, “and it’s extremely gratifying to see the impact the clubs donations can make in communities around the world. Once again we thank our very supportive Dream Auction donors and patrons for helping make this possible.”