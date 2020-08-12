Kalamalka paddle raises over $40,000 shattering $25,000 GOAL

This past Saturday, August 8th, Kristin Postill, Brittney Page and 19 others paddleboarded the length of Kalamalka Lake in support of The People Place in Vernon.

Todate, the team has raised over $40,000 and counting.

"Stand Up For…" is an annual local fundraising effort by Page and Postill, two born and bred Vernon women who return to the area each summer to stand up paddleboard the length of Kalamalka Lake, 16 km, in support of a chosen charity.

This year, in the wake of COVID, they chose the People Place and in only three short weeks shattered their initial fundraising goal of $25,000, setting their sights on a stretch goal of $40,000 which they’ve now surpassed.

According to Elaine Collison and Katherine Mortimer, general managers of the People Place, the duo has exceeded all expectations for this campaign and raised invaluable funds that will go directly to service the community.

“Seeing 21 paddleboards glide the length of Kalamalka Lake, six feet apart of course, was pretty overwhelming, in the best possible way. We are so grateful for Kristin and Britt’s efforts, along with everyone who joined in to make this fundraiser for the People Place such an overwhelming success!”

Postill said the money raised will go directly to benefit the People Place, which houses up to 20 other charitable organizations, from the Family Resource Centre to Independent Living Vernon.

“Every single tenant is a non-profit with a mission to help the community, making it the perfect choice for this year’s paddle because of its reach," she said. "We couldn’t be more humbled and grateful for the incredible community response received.”

With the People Place’s usual annual fundraising events cancelled due to COVID19, Stand Up for the People Place paddle event couldn’t have come at a better time. Organizers were delighted by generous media support and public interest in this well-timed social distancing event.

An outdoor event where participants are naturally six feet apart or more is one Dr. Bonnie Henry would no doubt approve.

“This is our third annual ‘Stand Up For’ event and we are completely overwhelmed by the response,” said Page. “Raising awareness of the People Place for the next generation of community leaders was a goal within a goal for us so it was especially wonderful to see the local businesses get involved in the campaign and share on social media.”

The online giving option will remain open for Stand Up For The People Place until the end of August. Find donation link here: https://bit.ly/supfortpp