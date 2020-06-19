KGH Day of Giving Raises $370,000 for Hospital’s Greatest Needs

In addition to the remarkable community support, the one-day fundraising event was made possible by the generosity of a small group of local donors, who chose to remain anonymous, offering to match all gifts up to $175,000.

“I am incredibly proud,” says Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “Once again, the community has taken a decisive stand for local health care and sent a powerful message to our frontline health care workers – that their courage and commitment to keeping us safe during and in the aftermath of this pandemic has not gone unnoticed.”

For the past three months since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Kelowna General Hospital, normally abuzz with a characteristic hustle and bustle of the thriving regional hospital, has remained eerily quiet. But all that changed yesterday.

Beginning at 6am with Phil Johnson’s Live show on AM1150, local Bell radio announcers were onsite at KGH, rallying the community to give in support of the hospital’s greatest needs. The Sprott-Shaw Change Bandits were out on Pandosy in full force, collecting cash and change, waving and cheering to constant toots of horns as drivers did their part to contribute to the excitement. Community ambassador’s such as Michael J. Ballingal from Big White Ski Resort and Jillian Harris stopped by to donate and share very personal stories about why giving to support KGH is important to them.

The Foundation also decided that Day of Giving would be the perfect time for the grand re-opening of the ‘Perking Lot’, KGH’s beloved, volunteer-run coffee shop in the centre of Centennial Lobby. KGH staff were thrilled, especially when they learned their beverage of choice would be at no-charge, thanks to Manse Binkley and Anna Hunt-Binkley, owners of owner of Harmony Honda and Harmony Acura. Jenn Goodwin, Interior Health’s VP Communications & Culture and City of Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran stopped by to hand out coffees and personally thank KGH health care staff for their commitment.

“This is what our community is all about,” said Mayor Basran, in between lattes. “Working together through tough times, doing what we can to support the continued health of all the people who call this community home. I’m humbled and grateful to be here.”

Even in the midst of COVID-19, KGH is still an acute care hospital. Disease, injury and medical emergencies do not yield for pandemics – and neither do local caregivers.

The KGH Day of Giving provided an opportunity for the community – as patients, family members, colleagues, neighbours, friends and citizens – to collectively demonstrate gratitude for local health care. In essence, to say, ‘we see you.’

Every dollar goes toward the purchase of equipment and patient care items urgently needed at Kelowna General during this time, to both avoid cross-contamination and address unanticipated gaps arising as a result of COVID-19 response.

“We’ve had over $2 million in requests for funding since the beginning of the pandemic,” says Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who gave. Every gift makes a difference. Every gift is an acknowledgment of our shared commitment world-class health care, right here at KGH.”