Let’s make some noise, Vernon: City Council

Vernon City Council is encouraging everyone to join in a big noise making celebration across the city at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, to celebrate Canada’s 153rd birthday.

The event will be in place of the annual fireworks display to recognize our nation’s birthday while also following provincial health guidelines and avoiding large group gatherings.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society has been hosting a series of decorating contests for the last while to get everyone in the celebration mood. Throughout the day tomorrow, various performances will be available to watch on the Society’s Facebook page.

During the noise making celebration, residents are encouraged to bang pots and pans and tune in to 107.5 FM Beach Radio for the singing of “O Canada.”

In a recent video post, Council said: “This year, Canada Day will look different, but our pride in our country hasn’t changed. So join us, Vernon, as we say Happy Birthday, Canada!”