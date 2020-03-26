Letter from Superintendent of Schools

I am writing today to share our school district plans for March 30 – April 3, 2020. I understand this is a very difficult time for everyone. The daily barrage for COVID-19 news, tweets, and Facebook posts can cause uncertainty and anxiety. I will provide you with as much clarity as possible while continuing to follow the direction of the Provincial Health Officer, Interior Health and the Ministry of Education in all of our planning.

The Ministry of Education has provided the following direction to all School Districts

Maintain a healthy and safe environment for all students, families and employees.

Provide services to support children of essential workers.

Support vulnerable students who may need special assistance.

Provide continuity of educational opportunities for all students.

Our Next steps: March 30 – April 3

School staffs will be working on developing learning opportunities for all students.

School based resource teachers will be working with classroom teachers, district staff, and educational assistants on ways to support our students with special needs. Our Aboriginal Education department will also be working on supports for our Aboriginal students.

A staff member will contact your child to check on their well being and your family’s access to Wi-Fi and computers. The district is currently repurposing computers to lend to families as needed. Families that do not have access to Wi-Fi will be provided with paper based resources.

March 31

The district will provide a Parent Learning Resources Web link on our district website. This link will

contain free digital learning tools parents and students may access. This learning resource for families will be regularly updated.

Week of April 6

The learning opportunities will be shared with students during the week of April 6. Teachers understand that this change to learning at home cannot replace classroom instruction.

Principals will be contacting families about a schedule to come to the school to retrieve each child’s personal items and learning supplies. The schedule will ensure a healthy and safe process – please do not come to the school until you hear from your child’s principal.

Available now:

There is a COVID-19 section on our website that lists all of the accurate information from the Provincial Medical Health Officer and the Ministry of Education. We also have some suggestions on effective ways to speak with your children during these difficult times.

On March 17, the Minister of Education suspended all K-12 in-class instruction indefinitely. His letter contains assurances regarding progression to the next grade and graduation. Please see that letter here. I will forward all letters from the Minister of Education as we receive them.

In Progress:

Providing Service to Support Essential Workers

District staff are working with various community childcare providers to determine how much space they have available to support these children.

Support for Vulnerable Students

District staff are working with Venture Training and Kalamalka Rotary to continue the food support for our families who have been receiving these services.

Please remember to take care of yourselves – get plenty of sleep, eat well, drink lots of water, exercise and get outside while respecting social distancing and proper hygiene.

School District No. 22 (Vernon) is indeed a great place to learn and by supporting each other, practicing kind and thoughtful ways of thinking and acting, we will manage these difficult times.

Thank you for your understanding and support. I wish you and your families all the very best.