Local RCMP officer gives back to his community

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer shares his experience cycling with the Cops for Kids Foundation. Started as a way to give back to the community while he stayed in shape, Constable Nick Reimann joined the Cops for Kids charity ride in 2014. Nick soon realized he was part of something special and that spirit has carried him to today where he is a director on the Cops for Kids foundation board.



During the 10 day ride, the riders have the privilege to meet the families the foundation has touched and what our efforts mean to children in medical, physical, and traumatic crisis. Said Constable Nick Reimann. During the many hours I spend on my bike training, I have hit mental walls that I have had to overcome. It is remembering the families who every day are dealing with challenges most of us cannot even imagine and how we are helping them that keeps me riding.



This year, Nick has the honor of designing the team jersey and is the lead cyclist for the riders across the 1000 km. This position is exceptionally challenging as the lead rider expends substantially more effort to create a draft for others to follow which permits the peloton to maintain an overall faster pace.



Nick has been with the RCMP for 11 years and his leadership both on the job and with the Cops for Kids foundation is admirable. All the funds raised go to help families in communities through out the southeast of British Columbia.



To donate to Nick or any of the other riders, please visit the Cops for Kids website.