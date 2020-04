Reports of a man assaulting people in their vehicles had Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP swarming the 42-hundred block of 32nd Street.

This happened around 9 o'clock Friday night.

Police found a man covered in blood.

He resisted arrest and two officers were slightly hurt.

Police are looking to talk with a younger Caucasian man -- driving a white Subaru style vehicle who may have been assaulted.