Man missing from Westside Road area

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 73 year old Wayne Orser who was last seen at noon on June 30th at his residence in North Westside. It is believed Wayne went paddle boarding on Okanagan Lake that afternoon. Police are very concerned for Wayne’s well-being as his paddle board was located in the reeds at the north end of the lake and he has not been seen since.

Wayne ORSER is described as:

Caucasian male

73 years old

Height 5’08 ( 173 cm)

Weight 130 lbs ( 59 kg)

Grey hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

Vernon Search and Rescue was deployed to the area and searched the shoreline with negative results. If anyone recalls seeing Wayne on the afternoon of June 30th, please contact the Armstrong RCMP at 250-546-3028, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.