Man on mobility scooter assaulted during confrontation

On September 22, 2020 at approximately 9:30 AM, a man in his 60s was riding a mobility scooter in the 3000-block of 30th Avenue in Vernon when attempted to manoeuvre around a bicycle that was blocking the sidewalk. As the man on the mobility scooter attempted to pass by the bicycle, the owner of the bicycle got into a verbal altercation with the man yelling that he was not to be on the sidewalk. The suspect blocked the path of the scooter and grabbed the man knocked him to the ground and allegedly assaulted him. A member of the public intervened and the man on the mobility scooter was able to leave the area.



The disturbance drew the attention of the public who immediately contacted police. Our frontline officers attended to the scene but were unable to locate the individual on the mobility scooter. Said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Fortunately, once he returned home, police were contacted to advise of the incident.

The entire incident was captured on video surveillance which greatly assisted investigators with identifying the suspect who was arrested for assault causing bodily harm. The man on the mobility scooter sustained visible non-life threatening injuries and is resting at home.

A 39 year old man of no fixed address remains in custody in order to appear in court.