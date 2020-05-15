Mayor Cumming Wishes Everyone Safe and Fun Long Weekend

Press release from the City of Vernon on May 15, 2020:

As we kick off the Victoria Day long weekend, we have some things to be proud of.

Over the last two months, we have made dramatic changes to our daily routines and shifted the way we operate in many areas of our lives. Our actions have helped “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of a virus that has impacted the entire world.

Thank you, Vernon, for all you have done in response to COVID-19. We have worked together and we have made a difference. But we’re not done yet.

Yesterday, many Provincial parks reopened for day use, providing more opportunities for us to get outdoors with those in our immediate circles, get some fresh air and exercise, and enjoy the beauty of our own backyard in a safe manner.

Next week, we will enter the second phase of BC’s Restart Plan. These are good news items and things to be celebrated. But let’s remember that this restart requires a slow and steady approach.

As you enjoy the long weekend, remember to stay close to your own community. Continue keeping appropriate physical distances, and keep following all the directives of our Provincial Health Officer. We have made a difference over these last two months – even though it hasn’t been easy – so let’s not undo our good work.

Thank you, again, to all First Responders, front line workers and healthcare professionals. Thank you to our residents, our businesses, and our public servants. Thank you to all agencies and organizations that have banded together to help reduce the impact of these dramatic changes and promote continual support of North Okanagan businesses.

We are taking the next steps forward. Please keep supporting your local businesses.

So enjoy this long weekend by staying close to home. Avoid non-essential travel. Keep connecting with friends, family members and neighbours. And take a moment to look back and see how far we’ve come, together.

Victor Cumming

Mayor, City of Vernon