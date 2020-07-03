Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts going virtual

Tickets are now on sale for the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s annual fundraiser, Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts. This year, the gallery will host its annual event in an online format to accommodate current health and safety precautions put in place for COVID-19. On July 15th, 2020 from 7-9 pm join the VPAG and Greater Vernon community for a night of supporting the Arts.

Although this year has introduced various changes to Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, the VPAG will be delivering another fantastic event with a variety of artworks for sale. Guests are encouraged to dress up, have a few friends over for dinner, and enjoy the entertainment from the comfort of their own living room.

Participants will be able to bid on items live through an online platform, and enjoy a vibrant evening of art and celebration. This year’s event will feature dinner provided by Gumtree Catering and Uprooted Kitchen & Catering, live painting and music, and many incredible donations.

“Each year our community comes together to show us their support through Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts," says Executive Director Dauna Kennedy. "This iconic Greater Vernon event not only provides the VPAG with the funding we require to bring quality exhibitions and programming to our area, but it provides an event for the arts community to come together and connect. These are times where we need each other more than ever, so the gallery wants to continue this loved event providing the opportunity for the public to come together in a safe way in their homes and celebrate art.”

Click here to purchase tickets, view this year’s auction items, and for more details on this year’s event.