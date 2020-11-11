Missing person to locate: Robin Ann Gunderson
Vernon RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident. 39 year-old Robin Ann Gunderson was last seen on November 9th, 2020 at approximately 12:45 p.m.
Description of Gunderson:
• Caucasian female
• 39 years
• 5 ft 3 in ( 160 cm)
• 120 lbs ( 54 kg)
• Short pink hair
• brown eyes
She was last seen wearing:
• tan shirt
• tan pants
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robin Gunderson is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).