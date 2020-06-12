More than 140 new affordable homes for people in the Interior

Press release from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing on June 12, 2020:

The Province is working in partnership to deliver 141 new affordable rental homes for people with a range of incomes in the Interior region.

"People deserve safe, secure and affordable housing," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "From young families to seniors, these projects will mean that more people can find a good, affordable home in their community, close to their friends and family."

More than 50 homes are open or will be opening soon, including:

* Keremeos, 815 7th Ave. - 16 homes for seniors and families with low to moderate incomes. Monthly rents are projected to range from $425 (one bedroom) to approximately $1,100 (two bedrooms). Residents will begin moving into their homes in early July 2020.

* Vernon, 5545 27th Ave. - 38 homes for Indigenous families, Elders, youth and individuals with accessibility challenges with low to moderate incomes. Monthly rents range from $460 (studio) to approximately $975 (four bedrooms). Residents began moving into their homes at the end of May 2020.

Construction is about to begin or is underway on close to 90 homes, including:

* Merritt, 4010 Walters St. - construction is underway on 75 homes for individuals and families with middle incomes. Monthly rents are projected to range from $1,053 (studio) to approximately $1,650 (three bedrooms).

* Vernon, 4005 Pleasant Valley Rd. - construction is expected to begin in early July on 12 affordable rental townhomes for seniors, people with disabilities and families with low to moderate incomes. Monthly rents are projected to range from $375 to approximately $1,148.

These projects are part of more than 23,000 new homes that are complete or underway around the province, including nearly 3,900 in the Interior, as part of the Government of B.C.'s Homes for B.C. housing plan.

Delivering affordable housing is a shared priority between government and the BC Green Party caucus, and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/