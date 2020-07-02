North Okanagan Hospice Society’s signature event cancelled

Due to the circumstances around COVID-19, it is with regret that the North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) announces the cancellation of its Annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars event which was originally scheduled for September 25, 2020.

This past April, the Society had high hopes that it would be able to successfully conduct its annual gala fundraiser if it was postponed until later in the fall of 2020. Due to the continued public safety concerns, social distancing measures and limited crowd size restrictions that are still in place, the decision has been made to officially cancel Hospice’s premiere event.

“As the COVID-19 situation evolves, North Okanagan Hospice Society continues to operate in accordance with public health and safety guidelines. Our top priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone involved as well as the community at large,” says Ruth Edwards, Executive Director of NOHS. “We are truly grateful to all of the dance teams, sponsors, suppliers, dance coaches and patrons for their enthusiasm in wanting to be part of our marquee fundraiser. We appreciate their support, cooperation and patience as we made this very difficult decision.”

With the need to raise up to $600,000 per year to sustain its annual operations, Dancing with the Vernon Stars has been a significant contributor to the organization’s fundraising goals over the past 12 years. This event has raised more than $700,000 which has directly supported end-of-life programs and services at Hospice House and in the communities it serves.

“The need to raise funds remains for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. It is an essential service and continues to provide quality end-of-life care for the residents of the North Okanagan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please follow us on Facebook or visit our website for information about ways in which you can continue to support end of life care in our community through a donation to Hospice,” says Edwards.

Donations can be made through the Hospice website.