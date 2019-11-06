Okanagan Lands Another Movie

Okanagan Film Commissioner, Jon Summerland, says filming of The Last Victim is underway. The film will be shooting for 25 days in the North and South Okanagan and at Eagle Creek Studios in Kelowna.

The Last Victim stars Ali Larter (Resident Evil, Heros, The Rookie); Ralph Ineson (The Last Jedi, Ready Player One, Guardians of the Galaxy); and Ron Perlman, a bona fide superstar known for such iconic characters as Hellboy, and as Clay Morrow in his Golden Globe winery performance in Sons of Anarchy.

Summerland says it's great news for the Okanagan, "A film shoot with this calibre of talent is once again the result of what our region offers filmmakers. To have this kind of film production activity here in November is a boost to our local economy."

Larter stars as an anthropologist trapped in the desolate, unforgiving New Mexico wilderness, struggling to stay one step ahead of a strange gang of outcasts being led by a misguided and ruthlessly terrifying idealist played by Ralph Ineson. Ron Perlman plays the small town Sheriff who tries to piece together the events of a violent night with no witnesses and few clues, leading him and his quirky deputy deep into the vast and deadly landscape of the American Southwest.

The screenplay is by Ashley James Louis, based on a story by Naveen A Chathapuram (Ca$h, Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn) and Doc Justin.