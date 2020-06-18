Passionate Pickleballers Smash $1,000,000 Fundraising Goal

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in North America, and in Vernon that is definitely the case. Vernon Pickleball Association (V.P.A.) members are among the most passionate and are serious about investing in the future of Pickleball in Vernon as they have raised just over $1,000,000 towards their ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign in just three weeks. It is only fitting that the always benevolent Vernon based Pickleball Depot owners put the campaign over the million dollar threshold.

Raise the Roof is Phase 2 of the VPA’s vision for the Okanagan Wealth Advisors (OWA) Pickleball Complex to accommodate year-round indoor Pickleball play. Phase 1 of the project was completed in August 2018 at a cost of $745,000. The RDNO provided a much-needed Grant; the City of Vernon provided a loan, and many VPA members & community partners provided donations and sweat equity to complete Phase 1.

The vision has always been for an enclosed year-round facility, and the foundation was engineered for a permanent steel truss and fabric cover to be installed in Phase 2. A committee has been working diligently over several months towards the Phase 2 vision, and on May 22 presented the strategic, operational and financial plans to VPA members via a virtual Zoom meeting.

"The goal of raising $1.2 million dollars in a short time frame seemed impossible, but with three investment and donation options presented to members for the future of Pickleball in Vernon, an astonishing $1,001,843 has already been pledged ” said Rob Irving, President of the V.P.A.

An official vote by VPA members will be taking place in early July via a Special General Meeting for Phase 2 to go ahead. If the pre-construction steps can be achieved in a timely fashion, a Christmas operational date is possible.

In addition, there is a Go Fund Me Campaign running to raise $50,000 towards lighting and electricity for the facility and any donation amount is gratefully accepted.