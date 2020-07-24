Pet Soup Kitchen: Dogs and Cats need to eat too

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is teaming up with the Salvation Army and Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition & Supply to Cram the Cruiser in support of the Pet Soup Kitchen.

While the local food bank run by the Salvation Army provides grocery assistance to those in need, said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP the Pet Soup Kitchen helps with pet food and other pet supplies.

This worthwhile event will take place on Tuesday July 28th, 2020 from 10:00am to 1:00pm in the parking lot of Health Spot Pet Nutrition & Supply, 3115 48th Avenue, Vernon. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Police Dog Service handlers will be on hand to meet and greet the public. Any donation of pet food and supplies will be appreciated. All donation are bought to the Salvation Army who distribute the items to those struggle to feed their pets.