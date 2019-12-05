Pistol and drugs seized during high risk take down

A firearms complaint led to a high risk takedown and the subsequent seizure of both a handgun and various types of suspected illicit drugs.

On December 4th, 2019, at approximately 10:35 AM, RCMP received a complaint from a passerby that a man had yelled at him and showed him a handgun as he walked by him.

Front line RCMP officers flooded the area of 31st Street and 47th Avenue in Vernon, B.C.

"The male attempted to flee on foot, but RCMP officers performed a high risk takedown, which resulted in him being taken into police custody without further incident." states Cst Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "Quick thinking by the officers helped remove a potentially dangerous person, as well as a quantity of drugs, from our streets."

Police seized various quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methanphetamines as well as a loaded handgun as a result of this arrest.

A 26 year old Kelowna man is facing a number of potential charges. He is being held in police custody and is expected to appear in Vernon Law Courts on Friday.