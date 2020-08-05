Pleasant Valley Road Reconstruction Project to Begin Next Week

A major road reconstruction project is scheduled to start the week of August 10, on Pleasant Valley Road between BX Creek and 48th Avenue.

The project includes rehabilitation of approximately 240 metres of road, new storm sewer and water main replacement. The project also includes new left turn bays, sidewalk, multi-use path, streetlight and traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road.

Throughout construction, there will be full road closures of Pleasant Valley Road south of 48th Avenue. Detours will be available around the project site. Construction is expected to be completed in October 2020.

Access to area businesses will remain open to pedestrians. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

The City reminds road users to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones. The City appreciates everyone’s patience as this project is completed.