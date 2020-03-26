Police investigate assault on cyclist

A man riding a bicycle on 43 Street in Vernon was the victim of an assault in the early evening on Tuesday. On March 24, 2020 at approximately 6:45 pm, a 47 year old man was riding his bicycle in the 2000 block of 43 Street in Vernon when he had a verbal altercation with two unknown men in a white Jeep Cherokee. As the cyclist began to ride away, the driver of the Cherokee ran into him knocking him off his bike and to the ground. The two men exited the Cherokee and assaulted the cyclist.



Fortunately, the cyclist was not seriously injured as a result of this incident. Said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. As a precaution, BC Ambulance Service attended to take the man to hospital for medical assessment.

The suspects are described as two men in their 30s. One of the men was wearing a beige/mauve colored hoodie and a black hat. The suspect vehicle is described as a new, shiny white Jeep Cherokee. The investigation is in the early stages as police interview witnesses and canvas the area for video surveillance.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Constable Plamondon at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at Crimestoppers. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.