Press release from Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP on August 5, 2020:

Frontline officers of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded with Vernon Fire Rescue to a vehicle fire on August 3rd, 2020 at approximately 11 pm in the 4400 block of 20th Street in Vernon. When police arrived on scene, they discovered a newer model pick-up truck fully engulfed in fire.

At this time, investigators are treating the fire as suspicious. said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, The investigation is on-going; however, no suspect have been identified.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Constable Ben Freeling at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.