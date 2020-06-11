On June 10, 2020 at approximately 12:30 pm, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a black pick-up truck being operated in an erratic manner on Westside Road. When provided with the licence plate, the officer confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from the Vernon area on June 9th, 2020.

Frontline officers from the North Rural RCMP were dispatched and located the vehicle stopped on rural road off Westside Road. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver disregarded police direction and drove off at a high rate of speed.

The police officer immediately advised the RCMP Southeast District Operations Centre of the description and last known direction of travel for the vehicle.

At the time of the radio transmission, RCMP Air Services were in flight and advised they were in the area. said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, The pilot was able to maintain a visual on the truck as it drove southbound on Westside Road toward West Kelowna and provided regular updates to police officers on the ground on its’ location.

Frontline officers from West Kelowna, which included Kelowna Detachment’s Police Dog Services unit, were advised of the truck’s direction of travel and successfully deployed a spike belt on Westside Road, with the vehicle being stopped at Nancee Way. With the vehicle disabled, the lone occupant was taken into custody without further incident. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

A 25 year old man from Kelowna is facing numerous criminal charges including possession of stolen property over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and breach of probation.