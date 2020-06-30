Polson Park Closed Due To Flooding

Press release from the City of Vernon on June 30, 2020:

The City of Vernon would like to advise the public that effective immediately Polson Park is closed to vehicle traffic due to flooding. The gates are closed on either end of the park and will remain closed until further notice.

Polson Park remains accessible to pedestrians and cyclists at this time; however, everyone is asked to stay off the turf and away from the water and creek banks.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain showers to continue this evening, so residents should practice extreme caution around all local creeks, as they may surge unexpectedly.

City crews have closed a portion of the road at 24th Avenue and 34A Street due to localized flooding in that area. Crews are now checking manhole covers across the city that may have moved during this afternoon’s heavy rain event.

Motorists are asked to slow down while traveling, as various streets may be experiencing flooding where the storm sewer system has been temporarily overwhelmed.

The City will provide updates on this situation as they become available. For more information on flooding and flood protection, please visit the City’s website: www.vernon.ca/flooding.