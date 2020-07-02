Polson Park open to vehicle traffic, some areas remain closed

Polson Park is open to vehicle traffic again this morning July 2.

The park was closed to traffic on June 30 following a heavy rain event that caused localized flooding along Vernon Creek.

Pedestrians and cyclists are reminded that the groundwater level in the park remains high and portions of the park are still very wet. For everyone’s safety, park users are asked to stay off the turf and away from the water and creek banks.

Due to groundwater issues, the Polson Park playground, spray park and nearby washrooms remain closed until further notice. City crews are also working to clear water from the basin of the skateboard park.

Washrooms at the Pavilion are open for public use.

The City appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding during these temporary closures to protect our residents, visitors and staff.