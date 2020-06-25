Portions of Polson Park closed due to water issues

The City of Vernon would like to advise the public that portions of Polson Park have been closed due to ongoing water issues this spring. Standing water around the playground, splash park and along the creek bank has created safety concerns, so these portions of the park are temporarily unavailable for use.

The washrooms in this area of Polson Park have also been closed; however, the Pavilion washrooms have been opened for public use.

The safety of our residents, visitors and staff is our top priority, so we appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience while these areas dry out and become usable again. We ask that park users stay off the turf and keep to the paths at this time.

To help mitigate the water issues, the ponds will be lowered more often and for longer periods of time to lower ground water levels across the aquifer. This will allow the ponding water to more easily infiltrate to the upper and lower ponds. Ogopogo fountain will not be running when the water is lowered.

The City will provide updates on Polson Park as they become available.