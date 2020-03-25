Possible COVID-19 exposure at Clarence Fulton

An email from the Interior Health Authority says students and staff at Clarence Fulton Secondary in Vernon, may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

As a precaution the Health Authority is requirng all students and staff to self-isolate for 14 days. Anyone experiencing symptoms -- which include runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough – can

check with the online assessment tool at bc-dot-thrive-dot-health or call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1.

If individuals develop symptoms during their 14 day self-isolation, they are asked to continue to isolate for ten days from the onset of symptoms. Isolation could end after ten days as long as

symptoms are no longer present.