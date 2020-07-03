Public Attendance at meetings for Coldstream Council to resume

The District of Coldstream has developed protocols that will allow a limited number of individuals to attend Committee of the Whole and Council meetings in-person while ensuring physical distancing recommendations are met.

The District requests that all meeting attendees, including elected officials, staff and members of the public adhere to the protocols in order to ensure the health and safety of everyone. Protocols will be posted before entering Council Chambers and are also available on the District website.

Due to space limitations in Council Chambers the maximum number of individuals permitted is seven in addition to Council and staff members. Attendance will be on first come/first serve basis and seats may not be reserved for late attendees.