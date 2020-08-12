Public engagement now underway for Deer Park Renewal Plan

The City of Vernon is looking for public input on improvements to Deer Park, near Canadian Lakeview Estates. The park is located in the 9100 block of Tronson Road.

Community members are invited to review the preliminary plan and submit their comments and suggestions through an online survey at www.engagevernon.ca. The survey will be open until August 20.

“Deer Park is tidy and generally well maintained, and has healthy trees,” said Erik Mustonen, Parks Planner. “However, tennis and pickleball courts need repair, stumps and brush need to be removed, other facilities like tables, benches and a play structure could be added. Based on what we hear from the community, an updated plan will be presented to Council to determine the final park design.”

Construction of the improvements are expected to begin in the Fall of 2020.