Public engagement underway for a new park in the City Centre

Activate your voice and be part of the planning process for a new park in the City Centre! Public engagement is now underway for the planning process of a park on the former site of the Civic Arena.

Located beside the Vernon Visitor Information Centre, this new park will be a community destination and neighbourhood amenity. The park site is immediately beside the Polson Greenway, which connects pedestrians and cyclists to uptown and downtown locations including Polson Park, Kin RaceTrack Park, and many other amenities within a 10 minute walk.

The park site is surrounded by houses, apartments and businesses and will serve as a destination for the surrounding neighbourhood.

You are encouraged to complete a survey and provide input on the design and features of the new park on the City of Vernon website. The survey will be open until July 20, 2020. Following completion of the survey, conceptual designs will be created based on public feedback and presented to Council in Fall 2020 for determination of final park design.

Initial site preparation and construction of the new park is expected to begin as early as Fall 2020, following completion of the 30th Street Road Improvement Project.

Visit the City of Vernon website for updates on community consultation. Public events and/or pop-up engagement sessions will be posted as COVID-19 conditions permit.