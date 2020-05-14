RCMP and the BC Coroners Service identify remains found as person reported missing in 2016

Press release from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on May 14, 2020 at 12:38PM:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have identified human remains found on April 5, 2020 in Spallumcheen as those of a man in his 60s who was reported missing in 2016.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, working with the BC Coroners Service, have positively identified the remains as Terrence Strynadka who had been reported missing to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on February 15, 2016. Terrence’s next of kin have been notified.

"Police do not believe that criminality was involved in death of Terrence Strynadka," said Cpl. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP extends our condolences to the family of Terrance.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the BC Coroners Service will not be releasing any further information.