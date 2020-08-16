RCMP Asking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person Shelly Altman
Press release from Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP on August 15, 2020 at 3:23PM:
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Ontario resident.
Shelly Altman was last seen August 14th, 2020 near Falkland, BC. Police are very concerned for Shelly’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.
Shelly is described as:
- 63 year old female
- 5’5 (165 cm)
- 110 lbs (49 kg)
- Grey short hair
- Blue eyes
Shelly is driving a small black Toyota Corolla rental vehicle with BC license plate, JA259L.
If you have any information regarding Shelly Altman or the vehicle she is driving please contact the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028. Or contact Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.