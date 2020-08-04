On July 30, 2020 shortly before 9:30 a.m., North Okanagan Rural RCMP was called to a home situated along Emery Louis Road near Round Lake, after the remains of a deceased individual was found inside.

Police believe that criminality was involved in the individual’s sudden death, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District. RCMP do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

The Vernon RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section is supporting the Southeast District Major Crime Unit in the investigation.

The BC Coroners Service has also been notified and will be conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.