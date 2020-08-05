Press release from Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP on August 5, 2020:

On Sunday August 2nd 2020 at approximately 7:30 am, a member of the public noticed human remains floating off shore in the north end of Okanagan Lake and contacted police. Frontline officers with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended to the location and retrieved the body of a 21 year old man.

Personal items belonging to the individual were located on shore, states Cpl. Tania Finn, spokesperson for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. There is no evidence of criminality being involved in his death.



The BC Coroners Service attended and is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his unexpected death.

Neither agency has more information to release at this time. The family of the deceased man has been notified.