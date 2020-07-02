RCMP responded to possible gun shots heard in Tronson Road area

News release from Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP:

On June 27, 2020, shortly after 5:00 pm, Vernon RCMP frontline officers responded to the 6900 block of Tronson Road, Vernon BC, where witnesses reported what sounded like multiple gun shots. A multi-unit police response could be seen in the area as traffic was temporarily stopped on Tronson Road, as officers quickly worked to contain the area and determine the threat.

During a high risk incident, the public will often see our officers donning extra protective gear, such as hard body armour, and arming themselves with carbine rifles, says RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. This is done for the protection of the officers and public until the threat can be identified and de-escalated.

In this incident a public alert was not issued as officers were able to quickly locate and identify a group of males who were setting off fireworks, but also had an airsoft rifle in their possession. The males, although apologetic for their actions, were issued a stern warning on the implications of possessing an air soft rifle and setting off fireworks within an urban area.

It is incredibly important for people to realize that airsoft weapons can look and feel very real, and pose great risk to those who have them in their possession when not in a controlled environment. Police treat every weapons complaint as high risk until determined otherwise.