RDNO Set to Begin Construction on Okanagan Rail Trail Washrooms

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will begin construction of a washroom building on Okanagan Rail Trail Monday, July 13, 2020.

Following the Okanagan Rail Trail Master Plan, which will be finalized in the next several months, this project will provide a modest but architecturally interesting washroom building for Okanagan Rail Trail users. With two fully-equipped universal stalls, a dog water station and a drinking fountain, the structure will be durable, functional and will improve the trail experience for users.

“A simple-to-follow detour will be located around the construction site between the Kickwillie Loop and the Westkal Road trail entrance,” said Mike Fox, General Manager of Community Services.

The project is set to be completed by the end of 2020. Trail users are encouraged to park at the parking lot at Coldstream Station, 16506 Kalamalka Road, as there will be limited parking at the Kickwillie Loop and Westkal Road trail entrance.

Further trail closures will be communicated as project updates are received. Residents are encouraged to visit www.rdno.ca/ORTwork for detailed maps indicating closure sections before planning any trips to the trail.