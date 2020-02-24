Recruiting begins for spring RCMP volunteer candidates

The Vernon and Lumby RCMP Volunteer Programs are now recruiting for 6 Lumby and 12 Vernon positions for new candidates to participate in the five night Core classroom training April 15 – 16 and continuing April 21, 22 and 23, 2020.

For more than 27 years, this community-based volunteer group has helped to minimize the amount of crime occurring throughout Vernon. RCMP Volunteers are extra eyes and ears for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The program provides a valuable crime prevention service to our community.

A partial list of Operations conducted by RCMP Volunteers includes:

Night patrols of the City

Foot patrols for special events

Speed watch operations

Distracted driving operations

Small vessel safety equipment checks

Invasive Mussel checks of boats and trailers

Theft from vehicle crime prevention

Disaster response

Use your skills and abilities – Improve job opportunities – Make a difference!

This is a volunteer position working with the City of Vernon and North Okanagan Detachment of the RCMP under the direction and supervision of the Crime Prevention Coordinator and RCMP. The involvement of volunteers is a crucial way in which the RCMP engages the community to deliver a more effective policing service.

To become an RCMP Volunteer, applicants must:

Be between the ages of 19 and 79 years of age

Have no criminal record

Pass a comprehensive security screening conducted by the RCMP

Successfully complete the RCMP Volunteer Core Training Program

Make a two year commitment to the program

The age of volunteers in our group varies from 20 - 79 years. In preparation for training, these volunteers will undergo interviews in March 2020, covering security and program interests. Training involves developing patrol skills, note-taking, court processes, observations skills and incident report writing as well as working with partner agencies such as the RCMP, Bylaw Compliance and ICBC. After the 18 hour Core classroom training, the new volunteers complete 18 hours of Operational Training with Volunteer Trainers who will instruct them on the practical aspects of the program.