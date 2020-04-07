Robbery of marijuana growing facility results in arrest

RCMP in Sicamous continue to investigate an early morning armed robbery of a marijuana growing facility.

On April 7, 2020 shortly before 4 a.m. RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a licenced medical marijuana grow operation in the Sicamous area. A representative of the growing facility attended the location after receiving a notification of an alarm at the premises.

Once on scene the property representative encountered suspects armed with firearms. A shot was allegedly fired towards the property representative during an ensuing confrontation.

The victim was uninjured during the incident. The suspects fled from the scene in a motor vehicle which was later spotted abandoned in the Enderby area by North Okanagan Rural RCMP. A search of the area surrounding the suspect vehicle, was supported by the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and resulted in the arrest of a man.

The criminal investigation into the violent break-in remains ongoing led by the Sicamous RCMP, being supported by North Okanagan Rural RCMP. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.