Rooftop rescue by RCMP

Police safely resolved a tense situation after a distraught person climbed to the top of a building in Vernon late Sunday evening.



Shortly after 11:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers were called to the 2100-block of 32nd Avenue, where a person had climbed onto the roof of a building at that location. A member of the public told responding frontline officers that the person was possibly under the influence of drugs or suffering from some type of mental health emergency.



Officers gained access to the roof and safely made contact with the subject. Once they began to communicate with the person, it became apparent the individual was in a state of crisis, stated Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The attending officers did a tremendous job de-escalating the situation and the event was successfully concluded with the person being taken into custody without incident.



With the assistance of Vernon Fire and Rescue Services, the individual was taken off the roof and has since been released without charges.