Sand and sandbags available at two locations in Vernon

The City of Vernon is actively monitoring creeks as spring freshet is causing creek levels to rise. City crews continue to remove debris and blockages where necessary to maintain creek flow. Residents can now access sand and sandbags at two City of Vernon locations:

Behind City Yards off Pleasant Valley Road (1900 – 48 Avenue)

Kin Racetrack parking lot (3445 – 43 Avenue)

Under normal circumstances, two people can fill sandbags together. However, we ask that residents observe modifications that align with COVID-19 safety measures, such as physical distancing.

COVID-19 modifications:

Have one person fill one bag at a time, unless you are working with someone from your own household. It may take longer, but is required to comply with directions from the Provincial Health Officer. In general, workers at the bagging and berm building site should keep a distance of two metres (six feet) from one another. One worker places sandbags, while one worker loads the wheelbarrow and delivers sand.

More information on guidelines for safe practices for sandbagging during COVID-19 are posted on the City of Vernon website.