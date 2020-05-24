Police continue to investigate the cause of a two vehicle collision which occurred Sunday morning in Enderby.

At approximately 7am on May 24, 2020, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a head on collision involving two vehicles in the 100 block of George Street.

Given the seriousness of the collision, the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services have been called out to assist with the investigation. said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The drivers of both vehicles have been taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Neither vehicle had any passengers.

The RCMP remain on scene and continue to investigate the cause of the incident. At present, northbound traffic is being re-routed at Fortune Road and southbound traffic at Knight Avenue.